Recap: Texas Pacific Land Q1 Earnings

Texas Pacific Land TPL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Texas Pacific Land missed estimated earnings by 13.25%, reporting an EPS of $12.64 versus an estimate of $14.57.
Revenue was up $63.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.93 which was followed by a 8.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Texas Pacific Land's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|11.14
|9.13
|7.33
|5.77
|EPS Actual
|10.21
|10.82
|7.36
|6.45
|Revenue Estimate
|129.23M
|109.92M
|93.22M
|75.22M
|Revenue Actual
|147.18M
|123.69M
|95.93M
|84.16M
