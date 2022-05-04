Recap: Texas Pacific Land Q1 Earnings

Texas Pacific Land TPL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Texas Pacific Land missed estimated earnings by 13.25%, reporting an EPS of $12.64 versus an estimate of $14.57.

Revenue was up $63.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.93 which was followed by a 8.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Texas Pacific Land's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 11.14 9.13 7.33 5.77 EPS Actual 10.21 10.82 7.36 6.45 Revenue Estimate 129.23M 109.92M 93.22M 75.22M Revenue Actual 147.18M 123.69M 95.93M 84.16M

To track all earnings releases for Texas Pacific Land visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.