CSG Systems Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

CSG Systems Intl CSGS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CSG Systems Intl beat estimated earnings by 8.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $11.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CSG Systems Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.80 0.81 EPS Actual 0.83 0.88 0.82 0.82 Revenue Estimate 241.29M 239.85M 236.20M 229.15M Revenue Actual 275.02M 263.21M 255.13M 253.12M

To track all earnings releases for CSG Systems Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.