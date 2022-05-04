CSG Systems Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

CSG Systems Intl CSGS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CSG Systems Intl beat estimated earnings by 8.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $11.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CSG Systems Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.80
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.88
|0.82
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|241.29M
|239.85M
|236.20M
|229.15M
|Revenue Actual
|275.02M
|263.21M
|255.13M
|253.12M
