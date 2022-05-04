Recap: Heritage-Crystal Clean Q1 Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $33.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage-Crystal Clean's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.62 0.37 0.21 EPS Actual 0.79 0.79 0.64 0.39 Revenue Estimate 159.98M 117.13M 107.27M 103.02M Revenue Actual 169.50M 123.17M 117.28M 105.38M

To track all earnings releases for Heritage-Crystal Clean

