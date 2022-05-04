Recap: Heritage-Crystal Clean Q1 Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heritage-Crystal Clean beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $33.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heritage-Crystal Clean's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.62
|0.37
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.79
|0.64
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|159.98M
|117.13M
|107.27M
|103.02M
|Revenue Actual
|169.50M
|123.17M
|117.28M
|105.38M
