Northwest Pipe: Q1 Earnings Insights

Northwest Pipe NWPX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Northwest Pipe beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $37.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northwest Pipe's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.32
|0.28
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.54
|0.21
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|92.00M
|75.25M
|71.00M
|63.55M
|Revenue Actual
|102.55M
|84.64M
|73.81M
|72.31M
To track all earnings releases for Northwest Pipe visit their earnings calendar here.
