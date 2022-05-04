Northwest Pipe: Q1 Earnings Insights

Northwest Pipe NWPX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northwest Pipe beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $37.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northwest Pipe's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.32 0.28 0.17 EPS Actual 0.67 0.54 0.21 0.22 Revenue Estimate 92.00M 75.25M 71.00M 63.55M Revenue Actual 102.55M 84.64M 73.81M 72.31M

To track all earnings releases for Northwest Pipe visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.