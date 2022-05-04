Recap: Fathom Holdings Q1 Earnings

Fathom Holdings FTHM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fathom Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $40.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fathom Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.10
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.24
|-0.15
|-0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|83.49M
|86.85M
|65.43M
|44.19M
|Revenue Actual
|95.46M
|100.94M
|84.18M
|49.65M
To track all earnings releases for Fathom Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings