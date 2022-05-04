Recap: Fathom Holdings Q1 Earnings

Fathom Holdings FTHM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fathom Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $40.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fathom Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.30 -0.10 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.24 -0.15 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 83.49M 86.85M 65.43M 44.19M Revenue Actual 95.46M 100.94M 84.18M 49.65M

To track all earnings releases for Fathom Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

