Universal Technical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Universal Technical UTI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Technical beat estimated earnings by 850.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $24.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Technical's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.24 0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.46 0.42 0.10 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 95.57M 95.75M 81.60M 78.21M Revenue Actual 105.08M 97.48M 83.77M 77.71M

To track all earnings releases for Universal Technical visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.