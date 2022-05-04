Universal Technical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Universal Technical UTI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Universal Technical beat estimated earnings by 850.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $24.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Universal Technical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.24
|0.03
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.42
|0.10
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|95.57M
|95.75M
|81.60M
|78.21M
|Revenue Actual
|105.08M
|97.48M
|83.77M
|77.71M
To track all earnings releases for Universal Technical visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.