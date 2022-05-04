Recap: Palomar Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Palomar Hldgs PLMR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palomar Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $28.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palomar Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.20 0.47 0.48 EPS Actual 0.74 0.07 0.51 0.73 Revenue Estimate 140.47M 144.27M 111.41M 93.63M Revenue Actual 67.84M 64.72M 54.22M 47.05M

