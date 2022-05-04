Recap: Palomar Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Palomar Hldgs PLMR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Palomar Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $28.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Palomar Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.20
|0.47
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.07
|0.51
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|140.47M
|144.27M
|111.41M
|93.63M
|Revenue Actual
|67.84M
|64.72M
|54.22M
|47.05M
