Encore Capital Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Encore Capital Gr ECPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Encore Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 215.27%, reporting an EPS of $6.4 versus an estimate of $2.03.
Revenue was up $82.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 6.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Encore Capital Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.14
|2.01
|2.07
|1.86
|EPS Actual
|2.53
|2.66
|3.31
|2.97
|Revenue Estimate
|361.60M
|371.66M
|373.92M
|377.37M
|Revenue Actual
|357.30M
|412.62M
|427.74M
|416.84M
