Encore Capital Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Encore Capital Gr ECPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Encore Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 215.27%, reporting an EPS of $6.4 versus an estimate of $2.03.

Revenue was up $82.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 6.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Encore Capital Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.14 2.01 2.07 1.86 EPS Actual 2.53 2.66 3.31 2.97 Revenue Estimate 361.60M 371.66M 373.92M 377.37M Revenue Actual 357.30M 412.62M 427.74M 416.84M

