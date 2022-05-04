Recap: Pennant Park Investment Q2 Earnings

Pennant Park Investment PNNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pennant Park Investment beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $5.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pennant Park Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.13 EPS Actual 0.19 0.17 0.14 0.13 Revenue Estimate 22.58M 20.70M 20.04M 19.33M Revenue Actual 28.35M 23.13M 20.49M 19.23M

