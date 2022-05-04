Recap: Pennant Park Investment Q2 Earnings

Pennant Park Investment PNNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pennant Park Investment beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $5.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pennant Park Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.14
|0.13
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.17
|0.14
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|22.58M
|20.70M
|20.04M
|19.33M
|Revenue Actual
|28.35M
|23.13M
|20.49M
|19.23M
