ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.6.
Revenue was up $8.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.26
|-0.31
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.09
|-0.27
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|135.60M
|127.75M
|126.15M
|111.63M
|Revenue Actual
|130.76M
|131.61M
|115.22M
|106.55M
