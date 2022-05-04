Recap: SiTime Q1 Earnings

SiTime SITM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
SiTime beat estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $34.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 16.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SiTime's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.09
|1.25
|0.23
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.03
|0.46
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|71.06M
|58.06M
|40.04M
|33.06M
|Revenue Actual
|75.74M
|63.03M
|44.50M
|35.54M
