Recap: SiTime Q1 Earnings

SiTime SITM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SiTime beat estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $34.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 16.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SiTime's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.25 0.23 0.12 EPS Actual 1.32 1.03 0.46 0.19 Revenue Estimate 71.06M 58.06M 40.04M 33.06M Revenue Actual 75.74M 63.03M 44.50M 35.54M

