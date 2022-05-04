Ingersoll Rand: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ingersoll Rand IR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was down $33.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ingersoll Rand's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.47
|0.42
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.57
|0.46
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|1.42B
|1.28B
|1.21B
|1.31B
|Revenue Actual
|1.42B
|1.32B
|1.28B
|1.37B
