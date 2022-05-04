MGIC Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

MGIC Investment MTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MGIC Investment beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was down $3.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MGIC Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.45 0.42 0.42 EPS Actual 0.61 0.46 0.44 0.42 Revenue Estimate 291.60M 298.37M 295.90M 302.77M Revenue Actual 294.12M 295.75M 297.85M 297.96M

To track all earnings releases for MGIC Investment visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.