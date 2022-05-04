MGIC Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

MGIC Investment MTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MGIC Investment beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was down $3.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MGIC Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.45
|0.42
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.46
|0.44
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|291.60M
|298.37M
|295.90M
|302.77M
|Revenue Actual
|294.12M
|295.75M
|297.85M
|297.96M
To track all earnings releases for MGIC Investment visit their earnings calendar here.
