Recap: Cognizant Tech Solns Q1 Earnings

Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cognizant Tech Solns beat estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $425.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cognizant Tech Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|1.04
|0.96
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|1.06
|0.99
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|4.78B
|4.71B
|4.44B
|4.37B
|Revenue Actual
|4.78B
|4.74B
|4.58B
|4.40B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Cognizant Tech Solns management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.45 and $4.55 per share.
