Recap: Rapid7 Q1 Earnings

Rapid7 RPD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rapid7 reported in-line EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $39.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rapid7's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.07 0.02 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.16 0.06 0.07 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 145.71M 134.22M 122.60M 114.30M Revenue Actual 151.64M 139.89M 126.42M 117.45M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Rapid7 management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.05 and $0.16 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Rapid7 visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.