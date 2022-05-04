Recap: Rapid7 Q1 Earnings

Rapid7 RPD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rapid7 reported in-line EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $39.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rapid7's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.07
|0.02
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.07
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|145.71M
|134.22M
|122.60M
|114.30M
|Revenue Actual
|151.64M
|139.89M
|126.42M
|117.45M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Rapid7 management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.05 and $0.16 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Rapid7 visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.