Recap: Advanced Energy Indus Q1 Earnings

Advanced Energy Indus AEIS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Advanced Energy Indus beat estimated earnings by 30.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was up $45.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Advanced Energy Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.82 1.27 1.26 EPS Actual 1.36 0.89 1.25 1.29 Revenue Estimate 356.99M 341.52M 362.14M 352.46M Revenue Actual 396.93M 346.09M 361.31M 351.62M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Advanced Energy Indus management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.75 and $1.35 per share.

