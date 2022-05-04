Recap: Advanced Energy Indus Q1 Earnings

Advanced Energy Indus AEIS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Advanced Energy Indus beat estimated earnings by 30.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $45.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Advanced Energy Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.82
|1.27
|1.26
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|0.89
|1.25
|1.29
|Revenue Estimate
|356.99M
|341.52M
|362.14M
|352.46M
|Revenue Actual
|396.93M
|346.09M
|361.31M
|351.62M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Advanced Energy Indus management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.75 and $1.35 per share.
