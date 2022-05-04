SPX: Q1 Earnings Insights

SPX SPXC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SPX beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was down $91.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SPX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.44
|0.46
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.41
|0.49
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|358.47M
|295.02M
|318.60M
|390.45M
|Revenue Actual
|350.00M
|285.80M
|296.70M
|398.50M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
SPX management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.55 and $2.85 per share.
