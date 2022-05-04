Sarepta Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 55.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-1.27.

Revenue was up $63.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 4.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sarepta Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.13 -1.89 -1.29 -1.78 EPS Actual -0.77 -0.19 -1.52 -1.54 Revenue Estimate 198.61M 173.42M 162.64M 143.33M Revenue Actual 201.46M 189.41M 164.09M 146.93M

