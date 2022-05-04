Sarepta Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Earnings
Sarepta Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 55.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-1.27.
Revenue was up $63.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 4.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sarepta Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.13
|-1.89
|-1.29
|-1.78
|EPS Actual
|-0.77
|-0.19
|-1.52
|-1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|198.61M
|173.42M
|162.64M
|143.33M
|Revenue Actual
|201.46M
|189.41M
|164.09M
|146.93M
