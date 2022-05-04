Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jazz Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 2.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.73 versus an estimate of $3.83.
Revenue was up $206.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58 which was followed by a 12.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jazz Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.63
|3.31
|3.42
|3.74
|EPS Actual
|4.21
|4.20
|3.90
|3.92
|Revenue Estimate
|865.88M
|832.52M
|735.62M
|611.49M
|Revenue Actual
|896.73M
|838.12M
|751.81M
|607.58M
To track all earnings releases for Jazz Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.