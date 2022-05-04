Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 2.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.73 versus an estimate of $3.83.

Revenue was up $206.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58 which was followed by a 12.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jazz Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.63 3.31 3.42 3.74 EPS Actual 4.21 4.20 3.90 3.92 Revenue Estimate 865.88M 832.52M 735.62M 611.49M Revenue Actual 896.73M 838.12M 751.81M 607.58M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.