MetLife: Q1 Earnings Insights

MetLife MET reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MetLife beat estimated earnings by 26.06%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.65.
Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MetLife's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.47
|1.74
|1.57
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|2.17
|2.39
|2.37
|2.20
|Revenue Estimate
|17.67B
|16.28B
|15.77B
|15.97B
|Revenue Actual
|20.21B
|17.09B
|16.24B
|16.71B
To track all earnings releases for MetLife visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings