MetLife: Q1 Earnings Insights

MetLife MET reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MetLife beat estimated earnings by 26.06%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.65.

Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MetLife's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.47 1.74 1.57 1.53 EPS Actual 2.17 2.39 2.37 2.20 Revenue Estimate 17.67B 16.28B 15.77B 15.97B Revenue Actual 20.21B 17.09B 16.24B 16.71B

To track all earnings releases for MetLife visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.