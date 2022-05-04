Recap: Sprouts Farmers Market Q1 Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sprouts Farmers Market beat estimated earnings by 9.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $66.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sprouts Farmers Market's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.40
|0.45
|0.6
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.56
|0.52
|0.7
|Revenue Estimate
|1.47B
|1.57B
|1.60B
|1.62B
|Revenue Actual
|1.49B
|1.51B
|1.52B
|1.57B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Sprouts Farmers Market management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.14 and $2.14 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Sprouts Farmers Market visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.