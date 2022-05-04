Envista Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Envista Holdings NVST reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Envista Holdings beat estimated earnings by 9.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was down $77.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Envista Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.41 0.45 0.31 EPS Actual 0.46 0.45 0.53 0.54 Revenue Estimate 634.83M 652.55M 707.78M 645.17M Revenue Actual 651.80M 607.30M 740.10M 709.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.