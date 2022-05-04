Envista Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Envista Holdings NVST reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Envista Holdings beat estimated earnings by 9.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was down $77.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Envista Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.41
|0.45
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.45
|0.53
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|634.83M
|652.55M
|707.78M
|645.17M
|Revenue Actual
|651.80M
|607.30M
|740.10M
|709.20M
To track all earnings releases for Envista Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
