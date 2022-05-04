Lumen Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lumen Technologies LUMN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lumen Technologies beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was down $353.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 15.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lumen Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.38
|0.41
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.49
|0.48
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|4.86B
|4.90B
|4.99B
|5.06B
|Revenue Actual
|4.85B
|4.89B
|4.92B
|5.03B
To track all earnings releases for Lumen Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
