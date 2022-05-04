Recap: Albemarle Q1 Earnings

Albemarle ALB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Albemarle beat estimated earnings by 46.01%, reporting an EPS of $2.38 versus an estimate of $1.63.
Revenue was up $298.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 19.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Albemarle's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.77
|0.83
|0.8
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.05
|0.89
|1.1
|Revenue Estimate
|894.47M
|770.38M
|788.60M
|757.71M
|Revenue Actual
|894.20M
|830.57M
|773.90M
|829.29M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Albemarle management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $9.25 and $12.25 per share.
