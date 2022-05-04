Recap: American Vanguard Q1 Earnings

American Vanguard AVD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Vanguard beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $33.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Vanguard's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.14 0.12 0.04 EPS Actual 0.16 0.18 0.17 0.10 Revenue Estimate 151.15M 129.50M 116.80M 110.05M Revenue Actual 158.81M 147.30M 134.61M 116.16M

