Recap: American Vanguard Q1 Earnings

American Vanguard AVD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
American Vanguard beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $33.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Vanguard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.14
|0.12
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.18
|0.17
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|151.15M
|129.50M
|116.80M
|110.05M
|Revenue Actual
|158.81M
|147.30M
|134.61M
|116.16M
