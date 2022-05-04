What's Going On With Twilio Shares After Hours?

Twilio Inc TWLO shares are volatile in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued an earnings outlook below estimates.

Twilio said first-quarter revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $875.4 million, which beat the $863.59 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported flat adjusted earnings, which beat the estimate for a loss of (22) cents per share.

Twilio said it expects second-quarter revenue of $912 million and $922 million versus the $916.04 million estimate. The company expects to record a second-quarter adjusted loss of (20) to (23) cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of (13) cents per share.

TWLO 52-Week Range: $109.13 - $412.68

The stock was up 0.95% in after-hours at $119.76 at press time.

Photo: Web Summit from Flickr.