QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Twilio Shares After Hours?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 4, 2022 4:28 PM | 1 min read

Twilio Inc TWLO shares are volatile in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued an earnings outlook below estimates.

Twilio said first-quarter revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $875.4 million, which beat the $863.59 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported flat adjusted earnings, which beat the estimate for a loss of (22) cents per share. 

Twilio said it expects second-quarter revenue of $912 million and $922 million versus the $916.04 million estimate. The company expects to record a second-quarter adjusted loss of (20) to (23) cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of (13) cents per share.

TWLO 52-Week Range: $109.13 - $412.68

The stock was up 0.95% in after-hours at $119.76 at press time.

Photo: Web Summit from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas