Fortinet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Fortinet FTNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fortinet beat estimated earnings by 18.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $244.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fortinet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|0.94
|0.88
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|0.99
|0.95
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|960.46M
|811.13M
|743.65M
|681.32M
|Revenue Actual
|963.60M
|867.20M
|801.10M
|710.30M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Fortinet management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.0 and $5.15 per share.
