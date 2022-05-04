10x Genomics: Q1 Earnings Insights

10x Genomics TXG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

10x Genomics missed estimated earnings by 22.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $8.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 14.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 10x Genomics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.20 -0.26 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.15 -0.10 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 148.53M 122.62M 112.85M 102.51M Revenue Actual 143.53M 125.30M 115.84M 105.82M

