If You Invested $1000 In Scotts Miracle Gro 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Scotts Miracle Gro SMG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.05%. Currently, Scotts Miracle Gro has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In SMG: If an investor had bought $1000 of SMG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,700.96 today based on a price of $115.19 for SMG at the time of writing.

Scotts Miracle Gro's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

