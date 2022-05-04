Here's How Much $100 Invested In Olin 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Olin OLN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.62%. Currently, Olin has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion.

Buying $100 In OLN: If an investor had bought $100 of OLN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $337.84 today based on a price of $62.27 for OLN at the time of writing.

Olin's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

