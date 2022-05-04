Here's How Much $100 Invested In Oracle 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Oracle ORCL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.63%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion.

Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $390.07 today based on a price of $73.46 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 15 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.