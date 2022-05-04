Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning HP Stock In The Last 10 Years

HP HPQ has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.69%. Currently, HP has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion.

Buying $100 In HPQ: If an investor had bought $100 of HPQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $352.58 today based on a price of $38.21 for HPQ at the time of writing.

HP's Performance Over Last 10 Years

