Graham Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Graham Hldgs GHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.78%, reporting an EPS of $12.76 versus an estimate of $11.73.

Revenue was up $202.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graham Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 8.23 9.15 9.92 7.55 EPS Actual 8.55 7.44 3.88 4.18 Revenue Estimate 816.70M 834.80M 743.10M 767.00M Revenue Actual 862.93M 809.44M 801.15M 712.46M

