Graham Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Graham Hldgs GHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.78%, reporting an EPS of $12.76 versus an estimate of $11.73.
Revenue was up $202.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Graham Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|8.23
|9.15
|9.92
|7.55
|EPS Actual
|8.55
|7.44
|3.88
|4.18
|Revenue Estimate
|816.70M
|834.80M
|743.10M
|767.00M
|Revenue Actual
|862.93M
|809.44M
|801.15M
|712.46M
