Recap: International Money Q1 Earnings

International Money IMXI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
International Money beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $20.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at International Money's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.29
|0.27
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.40
|0.39
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|121.79M
|116.68M
|105.96M
|92.20M
|Revenue Actual
|127.17M
|120.71M
|116.75M
|94.58M
To track all earnings releases for International Money visit their earnings calendar here.
