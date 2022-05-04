Berry: Q1 Earnings Insights

Berry (bry) BRY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Berry (bry) beat estimated earnings by 15.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was down $119.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Berry (bry)'s past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.13 -0.09 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.12 0.14 -0.08 0.07 Revenue Estimate 155.78M 139.19M 110.05M 118.93M Revenue Actual 208.09M 143.41M 99.25M 94.20M

To track all earnings releases for Berry (bry) visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.