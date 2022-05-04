Pinnacle West Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pinnacle West Capital PNW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pinnacle West Capital beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $87.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 6.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pinnacle West Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|2.79
|1.58
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|3
|1.91
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|659.69M
|1.24B
|962.86M
|706.92M
|Revenue Actual
|798.86M
|1.31B
|1.00B
|696.48M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Pinnacle West Capital management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.9 and $4.1 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Pinnacle West Capital visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.