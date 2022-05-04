Cheniere Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cheniere Energy LNG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cheniere Energy reported an EPS of $-3.41.
Revenue was up $4.39 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $6.99 which was followed by a 0.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cheniere Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.29
|0.87
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|-5.22
|-4.27
|-1.30
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|4.61B
|3.57B
|3.07B
|2.85B
|Revenue Actual
|6.56B
|3.20B
|3.02B
|3.09B
To track all earnings releases for Cheniere Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
