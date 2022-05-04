Cheniere Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cheniere Energy LNG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Cheniere Energy reported an EPS of $-3.41.

Earnings

Cheniere Energy reported an EPS of $-3.41.

Revenue was up $4.39 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $6.99 which was followed by a 0.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cheniere Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.29 0.87 0.88 EPS Actual -5.22 -4.27 -1.30 1.54 Revenue Estimate 4.61B 3.57B 3.07B 2.85B Revenue Actual 6.56B 3.20B 3.02B 3.09B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.