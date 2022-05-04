Recap: Starwood Property Trust Q1 Earnings

Starwood Property Trust STWD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Starwood Property Trust beat estimated earnings by 46.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was up $6.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Starwood Property Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.52
|0.51
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|0.52
|0.51
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|290.87M
|300.00M
|297.35M
|279.80M
|Revenue Actual
|289.70M
|302.29M
|290.87M
|287.23M
To track all earnings releases for Starwood Property Trust visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.