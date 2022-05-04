Recap: Starwood Property Trust Q1 Earnings

Starwood Property Trust STWD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Starwood Property Trust beat estimated earnings by 46.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $6.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Starwood Property Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.52 0.51 0.49 EPS Actual 1.10 0.52 0.51 0.50 Revenue Estimate 290.87M 300.00M 297.35M 279.80M Revenue Actual 289.70M 302.29M 290.87M 287.23M

