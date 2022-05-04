Neurocrine Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neurocrine Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $74.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 7.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neurocrine Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.60
|0.49
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.64
|0.63
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|316.79M
|297.65M
|274.38M
|250.63M
|Revenue Actual
|312.00M
|296.00M
|288.90M
|236.60M
