Neurocrine Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $74.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 7.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neurocrine Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.60 0.49 0.51 EPS Actual 0.04 0.64 0.63 0.49 Revenue Estimate 316.79M 297.65M 274.38M 250.63M Revenue Actual 312.00M 296.00M 288.90M 236.60M

