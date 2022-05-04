Recap: Vulcan Materials Q1 Earnings

Vulcan Materials VMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vulcan Materials beat estimated earnings by 17.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $473.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vulcan Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|1.66
|1.69
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.54
|1.57
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.44B
|1.38B
|1.02B
|Revenue Actual
|1.61B
|1.52B
|1.36B
|1.07B
