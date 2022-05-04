Ardmore Shipping: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ardmore Shipping ASC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ardmore Shipping beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $38.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ardmore Shipping's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.35
|-0.27
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.37
|-0.23
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|28.56M
|25.00M
|30.95M
|24.86M
|Revenue Actual
|27.87M
|47.20M
|26.78M
|25.16M
To track all earnings releases for Ardmore Shipping visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.