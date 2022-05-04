Ardmore Shipping: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ardmore Shipping ASC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ardmore Shipping beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $38.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ardmore Shipping's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.35 -0.27 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.37 -0.23 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 28.56M 25.00M 30.95M 24.86M Revenue Actual 27.87M 47.20M 26.78M 25.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.