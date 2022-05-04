Recap: Gibraltar Industries Q1 Earnings

Gibraltar Industries ROCK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gibraltar Industries beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $30.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gibraltar Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|1.16
|0.87
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.91
|0.80
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|333.00M
|376.92M
|327.35M
|274.75M
|Revenue Actual
|334.45M
|369.35M
|348.39M
|287.59M
