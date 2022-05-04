Allegheny Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Allegheny Technologies ATI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allegheny Technologies beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $141.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegheny Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.02 -0.19 -0.24 EPS Actual 0.25 0.05 -0.12 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 728.66M 668.52M 627.37M 638.31M Revenue Actual 765.40M 725.70M 616.20M 692.50M

