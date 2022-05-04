Allegheny Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Allegheny Technologies ATI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allegheny Technologies beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $141.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allegheny Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.19
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.05
|-0.12
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|728.66M
|668.52M
|627.37M
|638.31M
|Revenue Actual
|765.40M
|725.70M
|616.20M
|692.50M
To track all earnings releases for Allegheny Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.