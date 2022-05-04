Ferrari: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ferrari RACE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:35 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ferrari beat estimated earnings by 15.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.26.
Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 3.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ferrari's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.05
|1.02
|1.20
|1.29
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|1.31
|1.34
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.08B
|1.25B
|1.24B
|Revenue Actual
|1.34B
|1.24B
|1.25B
|1.22B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ferrari management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.108 and $5.332 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Ferrari visit their earnings calendar here.
