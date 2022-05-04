Recap: Sunoco Q1 Earnings

Sunoco SUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Sunoco reported an EPS of $2.32.
Revenue was up $1.93 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sunoco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.07
|0.95
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|1
|1.73
|1.60
|Revenue Estimate
|4.60B
|4.46B
|3.98B
|3.50B
|Revenue Actual
|4.95B
|4.78B
|4.39B
|3.47B
