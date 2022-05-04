Recap: Amarin Corp Q1 Earnings

Amarin Corp AMRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Amarin Corp missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $47.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amarin Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.03
|0.02
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|141.75M
|161.96M
|153.76M
|147.10M
|Revenue Actual
|144.49M
|142.04M
|154.49M
|142.17M
