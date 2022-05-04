Recap: Amarin Corp Q1 Earnings

Amarin Corp AMRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amarin Corp missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $47.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amarin Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.06 0.03 0.02 0 Revenue Estimate 141.75M 161.96M 153.76M 147.10M Revenue Actual 144.49M 142.04M 154.49M 142.17M

