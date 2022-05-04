Charles River: Q1 Earnings Insights

Charles River CRL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Charles River beat estimated earnings by 1.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.75 versus an estimate of $2.71.
Revenue was up $89.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charles River's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.43
|2.58
|2.38
|2.19
|EPS Actual
|2.49
|2.70
|2.61
|2.53
|Revenue Estimate
|888.27M
|903.20M
|880.65M
|798.18M
|Revenue Actual
|905.05M
|895.94M
|914.61M
|824.57M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Charles River management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $11.5 and $11.75 per share.
