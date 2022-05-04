Charles River: Q1 Earnings Insights

Charles River CRL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charles River beat estimated earnings by 1.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.75 versus an estimate of $2.71.

Revenue was up $89.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charles River's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.43 2.58 2.38 2.19 EPS Actual 2.49 2.70 2.61 2.53 Revenue Estimate 888.27M 903.20M 880.65M 798.18M Revenue Actual 905.05M 895.94M 914.61M 824.57M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Charles River management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $11.5 and $11.75 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Charles River visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.