Recap: Astec Industries Q1 Earnings

Astec Industries ASTE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Astec Industries beat estimated earnings by 272.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $6.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Astec Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.31
|0.50
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.50
|0.49
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|267.89M
|266.15M
|299.68M
|311.45M
|Revenue Actual
|267.80M
|267.00M
|278.00M
|284.40M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.