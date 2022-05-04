Recap: Astec Industries Q1 Earnings

Astec Industries ASTE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Astec Industries beat estimated earnings by 272.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $6.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Astec Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.31 0.50 0.83 EPS Actual -0.03 0.50 0.49 0.41 Revenue Estimate 267.89M 266.15M 299.68M 311.45M Revenue Actual 267.80M 267.00M 278.00M 284.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.