Recap: ARKO Q1 Earnings

ARKO ARKO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Earnings
ARKO missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $489.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ARKO's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.21
|0.20
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.25
|0.19
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|2.01B
|2.10B
|1.87B
|1.39B
|Revenue Actual
|1.99B
|2.04B
|1.91B
|1.48B
