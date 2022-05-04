Recap: ARKO Q1 Earnings

ARKO ARKO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ARKO missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $489.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ARKO's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.21 0.20 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.09 0.25 0.19 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 2.01B 2.10B 1.87B 1.39B Revenue Actual 1.99B 2.04B 1.91B 1.48B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.