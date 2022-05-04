Recap: Avanos Medical Q1 Earnings

Avanos Medical AVNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avanos Medical reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $16.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avanos Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.30 0.23 0.18 EPS Actual 0.46 0.25 0.21 0.23 Revenue Estimate 191.32M 185.34M 180.56M 175.44M Revenue Actual 193.40M 184.10M 186.40M 180.70M

To track all earnings releases for Avanos Medical visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.