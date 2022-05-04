Recap: Avanos Medical Q1 Earnings

Avanos Medical AVNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avanos Medical reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $16.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avanos Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.30
|0.23
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.25
|0.21
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|191.32M
|185.34M
|180.56M
|175.44M
|Revenue Actual
|193.40M
|184.10M
|186.40M
|180.70M
To track all earnings releases for Avanos Medical visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews